Spiegel Family Reacts to News of Recovery in Surfside Condo Collapse

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – 18 days since the Surfside condo collapse, the family of Judy Spiegel announces her body has been recovered.

Judy Spiegel, wife of former Erlanger CEO was recovered Friday, July 9th according to her family.

“It’s been an excruciating journey, you know, I went to bed almost three weeks ago not having any idea that that was going to be the last time I would say goodnight to my mom,” says Judy’s daughter, Rachel.

Erik Avanier, a WJXT journalist and former News 12 Reporter spoke with Rachel after hearing the news.

“I really do feel robbed, I feel like my mom was young and healthy and had no health problems, and really was an essential part of my life and my kids lives, and of course my dad and my brother’s lives, and you know, I just really can’t believe that this is where we are today,” continues Rachel.

Rachel adds, “They’re still looking for people, there’s still many people missing, so in that sense, we do, we are very grateful. We consider ourselves lucky in that sense, but no one could have prepared us for what this would be like.”

Judy’ son, Josh wrote a heartfelt tribute to his mom on Instagram where he also thanked first responders for their hard work in recovery efforts.

He wrote, “The intense roller coaster of emotions that we have experienced over the past 18 days has been indescribable. We truly appreciate all of our family and friends being by our side.”

Josh continues, “We are so proud to be her kids and we will pass on all the amazing lessons she taught us. Her spirit will continue to live on in all of us.”

“My mom really loved being in Chattanooga, you know she didn’t want to leave Chattanooga, she really like the community. She really like the work that was being done there. She was very happy there, and so to everyone that has been rooting us on and praying for us, you know from the bottom of our hearts, we say thank you,” says Rachel.

Judy leaves behind a husband, three children, and three granddaughters.

If you would like to help support the family, head HERE.