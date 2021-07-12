Parents, Coaches Pull Together For Rivermont All-Star Team

Dave Staley
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn – (WDEF) –

An All-Star baseball team from Rivermont took part in the “8 and Under” Dizzy Dean World Series this past weekend.

It’s certainly a great thing for the kids.

But as much joy as it brings, it takes a HUGE commitment from the parents and coaches.

Especially coming out of a pandemic.

It’s a fun time to be a member of the Rivermont Blue Thunderwave.

“It’s been the most fun I’ve ever had in my life, says head coach Keith Rawlston.

These kids are fantastic ballplayers and fantastic kids.”

It’s been a LONG ride: the kids started their season in February.

AND, it’s also a time consuming journey.

For the coaches AND the Mom and Dad’s.

According to Rivermont Commissioner Evan Hughes, “it’s been a huge commitment.

We are so fortunate here at Rivermont to have wonderful families.

Everybody is on board, taking care of each other, making sure everybody’s doing the right thing.”

Make no mistake though, the experience will go down as one in the midst of COVID-19.

But baseball is played outside.

So last year, the kids could take to the field, unlike many other sports and businesses, for that matter.

“To my knowledge, back last summer, we were the only park that was full and playing a full season, says coach Jay Donnelly.

I think that has a lot to do as to how we sprung forward to this year, and ultimately became so successful.”

Evan Hughes says to his knowledge, this is the first time a team from Rivermont has gone to the World Series in some 50 years.

The Dizzy Dean organization chipped in with a few bucks, but most of the funding for this trip comes from local businesses and parents.

That’s another commitment that must be made.

 

Dave Staley
