John Rhodes and Logan Workman Go in the MLB Draft

Baylor’s Cooper Kinney wasn’t the only Chattanooga area baseball player to go in the MLB Draft. On Monday, Chattanooga Christian grad John Rhodes was taken in the third round by the Baltimore Orioles. Rhodes has been playing SEC baseball at Kentucky. Last year he started all 52 games for the Wildcats, and he led the team in both doubles and runs.

Lee Flames pitcher Logan Workman will join Cooper Kinney in the Tampa farm system. Workman was taken in the seventh round of the draft by the Rays. The Soddy Daisy graduate was spectacular on the mound for the Flames in 2021, posting an 8-1 record with a 1.81 ERA, and he had 110 strikeouts in 80 innings pitched.