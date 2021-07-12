Incentives to donating blood to Blood Assurance during shortage

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF) – “Blood Assurance says every donation can save up to Three lives but right now not enough people are doing this,” said Brian Armstrong

“When you donate with Blood Assurance it stays local. We are the sole supplier to the Chattanooga area hospitals. So when you give with blood assurance it’s going directly to helping patients in need,” said Caitlin Stanley.

Blood Assurance has been in critical and urgent need of blood donors for months and has still not seen the same number of donors they were before the pandemic began.

“Since the pandemic, it’s been hard to get back up and going. Between schools closing, business is closing, more people are working from home. So we’re not going to their place of business as often as we used to be. On top of that, they’re working from home, they’re not out and about thinking about donating blood on a regular basis,” said Stanley.

For the month of July, Blood Assurance is giving away a different gift almost every day to thank current donors and to hopefully draw in those interested in giving blood for the first time.

“We’re calling it Jam-Packed July. Really just encourage them to come out and give you know maybe bring someone that’s never donated before that maybe is unsure about the whole process and giving a little extra incentive,” said Stanley.

Gifts range from pet bandanas to $10 gift cards for a few restaurants. A Yeti cooler is also giving away each week and high school students also have a special incentive.

“July 19 through the 25th, it’s one week long all you have to do is if you’re a high school student and you can donate as early as age 16 you can come in and donate with Blood Assurance and you’ll be automatically entered to win one of three MacBook Pros,” said Stanley.