Death toll at Miami-area condo collapse site climbs to 94

MIAMI (AP) – The death toll in the Miami-area condominium collapse has climbed to 94. Officials said Monday that 22 people remain unaccounted for.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said officials are stepping up security at the site to ensure that recovery crews can preserve personal items for family members of the victims.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said a new round of COVID-19 tests have been administered to local officials after a vaccinated Miami-Dade county commissioner who helped other officials in Surfside announced that he and his chief of staff tested positive for the virus Sunday. She said all rapid tests have come back negative.

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, Associated Press

