Cooper Kinney Excited About Tampa Draft Selection

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Baylor baseball star Cooper Kinney is a first round pick in the MLB draft. He was taken 34th overall by the Tampa Rays Sunday night, and Kinney believes he has landed with the perfect team.

Said Kinney:”They have one of the best developmental programs in baseball, so that’s a super cool thing for me to get to go to them. I know I’m going to be able to develop there and get in that program, and so I’m really excited about that. I’m going to go and make my decision to sign with the Rays, and then I’ll go down to rookie ball in Port Charlotte, so I’m super excited about the next step, which will be super fun.”