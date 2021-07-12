Cleveland & Sequatchie school leaders state finalists

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Cleveland administrator has been named a finalist for the Tennessee Principal of the Year.

Autumn O’Bryan from Cleveland High will represent Southeast Tennessee in the competition.

“Throughout the past year, I have seen such inspiring dedication and drive within our school leaders as they have stayed focused on putting the needs of our students first,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

“Having exceptional leaders in our schools is important for our students and our entire school communities, and I am grateful for their commitment to helping make Tennessee the best for all.”

“It is a honor to be named a finalist and a testament to all your hard work,” said Dr. Leneda Laing, 2021-22 Tennessee Principal of the Year.

The state also honors a Supervisor of the Year.

Sarai Pierce from the Sequatchie County Schools will represent our region. She supervises curriculum and instruction.

“Tennessee has outstanding school administrators and leaders that have moved mountains to continue serving students and teachers and putting their needs first this past school year,” said Dr. Kay Martin, 2019-20 Tennessee Supervisor of the Year.

From here, each of the finalists will be interviewed for the award.

The state will narrow the field to a finalist for the East, Middle and West divisions.

The winners will be honored this fall.