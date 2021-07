SPRING HILL, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Chattanooga man is one of 18 people charged in connection with human trafficking in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

According to the T-B-I, 28 year old Suleiman Osman is charged with patronizing prostitution from a minor.

- Advertisement -

He and 17 others were arrested during a 2 day roundup last week of human trafficking suspects in Maury county.

THE T-B-I says the operation was designed to find potential victims and those seeking commercial sex with minors.