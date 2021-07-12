CFC’s Markus Naglestad On a Goal Scoring Rampage

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) When Markus Naglestad joined the CFC this year, he came with a goal scoring reputation. During his playing days in his home country of Norway, Naglestad  scored 104 goals in 126 matches. And over the last two weeks, he has been on a goal scoring rampage for Chattanooga.

You many not find a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow for the CFC, but you’ll find a pot of goals, courtesy of Markus Naglestad. When the CFC signed him, the team press release said a gunslinger is coming to town all the way from Norway.
Reporter:”Do you like that moniker? Does it feel pretty good when they call you that?”
Said Naglestad:”I guess. It’s the first time I’m hearing it, but yeah I suppose it does.”
Naglestad has been unstoppable of late, scoring 5 goals in the last 3 games.
Said head coach Peter Fuller:”I think the key thing is is getting a run of games for him and getting him 90 minutes.”
Said Naglestad:”If I spend 90 minutes on the field, I’m going to get at least a couple of chances, and I usually put at least one away.”
Said Fuller:”The one thing with him. When he gets one, he might get three or four. He really feeds off it, and the truth of it is, we as a group feed off of that too.”
In college at Providence, Naglestad set a Division one NCAA record scoring three goals in two minutes. Holy cow.
Said Naglestad:”It’s kind of a freak kind of two minutes where I just got into a couple of spots. Back-to-back-to-back and was able to put them in. That was definitely a lot of fun yeah.”
Simply put, Naglestad is pretty good with his feet.
Said Fuller:”He can strike a ball right or left footed. I was going to say equally well. Obviously his right is clearly his dominant foot. He is incredibly accurate though with his left.”
Said Naglestad:”I love scoring goals. Yeah. Every time I go on the field, I’m there to try and score at least one.”

