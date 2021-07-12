The BLVD committed to improving Rossville Boulevard corridor

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A grassroots organization is promising better days for the Rossville Boulevard corridor of South Chattanooga.

They call themselves the BLVD.

The corridor they are focusing on is the 2.2 miles from I 24 to the Georgia state line.

They are working off of plans developed in a Chattanooga Regional Planning Agency study from 2004.

The goals are to boost economic development, lower crime, improve pedestrian access and to beautify the area.

“So many people drive up and down this corridor that every little thing we can do to start changing that narrative that’s 30 years old is going to be necessary because changing people’s minds takes a long time,” says Jazmine LeBlanc, Co-Director of the BLVD.

“The area is a little depressing to drive through. I know that we have really awesome neighbors and we have some great assets in the community. We have some great businesses and just felt like the boulevard itself wasn’t reflecting the strength of the community,” says Heather Herweyer, BLVD’s Executive director.

So far, they have helped install street lamps and painted several traffic control boxes.

BLVD’s Executive Director Heather Herweyer says “Our community is better than how we are being represented. I know that our community has a lot of good bones. We have good parents who love their kids and value education. We want to honor the people who live here by giving them a pleasant environment to live in.”

“We want this to be something that’s organic from our community. We arent trying to bring in outside consultants or people to direct this. We have within our community what we need to get this done,” says LeBlanc.

They are now focusing on improving grocery options in the neighborhoods.

A Teacher at Clifton hills hopes the organization’s focus on pedestrian safety will be taken seriously, especially at the intersection of Clio Avenue and 32nd street.

“I have been here for 3 years. It seems like clockwork every 2-3 weeks there’s 2 to 3 accidents here. We have high speed crashes. What’s it going to take? A child getting killed? I don’t know. We need a four way stop here,” says Paul Ruhling, Teacher at Clifton Hills.

“We’re considered a food desert, and there’s no place to get your hair cut, buy clothes, no entertainment, and no community gathering spaces. Our community has great potential for beautification and revitalization,” said Herweyer.

Businesses like Direct Flooring who are located on Rossville Boulevard say the revitalization will positively impact businesses and communities in the area. .

“It’s going to improve quality of life. It’s going to improve business quality. It’s going to make people feel a lot more comfortable to do business in the area. So you are impacting real estate value and other aspects of business,” says Jonathan Rodriguez, Manager of Direct Flooring.

The BLVD will continue to develop new strategies for economic development and increased access to local foods this fall through community workshops facilitated by the EPA.

For more information about the Blvd organization click here.