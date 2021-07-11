Wife of former Erlanger CEO recovered

Judy Spiegel’s body was recovered on Friday, July 9 according to Judy’s son Josh on Instagram.

He called it one of the hardest days of his life but said he is thankful for all the first responders who were able to reunite her with the family.

” The intense rollercoaster of emotions that we have experienced over the past 18 days has been indescribable. We truly appreciate all of our family and friends being by our side,” said Josh.

“We are proud to be her kids and we will pass on all the amazing lessons she has taught us.”