EURO Watch party

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Seeing soccer on the Red Wolves Jumbotron is nothing new, but soccer fans got a new experience today.

The CHI Memorial Stadium welcomed fans to watch the Euro Finals between England and Italy from The field on the Jumbotron.

It was viewed as a unique expected to see a game on one of the largest TV most people have ever been able to see a game in and be able to witness Italy beating England in penalty kicks.

Stadium officials said this is the start of viewing experiences to come and they hope to make more announcements of stadium events soon.