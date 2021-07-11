CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF)- Christmas in July will be happening in Cleveland this year through Foundation House Miniseries.

The Christmas in July event will take place at the end of the month on July 29th through the 31st.

The family event will include carriage rides, petting zoo, and cookie decorating.

This helps the mothers the ministry serves by increased opportunities to help out in the community and thrift store as well as seeing happy families together.

“It’s important for our moms to see what a healthy family looks like. It’s important for our moms to understand what life can be like now. All too often they have lived a life of trama and pain for so long that just the idea of taking their kids to a petting zoo or a bounce houses or things like that, that’s completely outside their realm of realizations.”