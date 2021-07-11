Baylor’s Kinney selected in first round of MLB Draft

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — He’s been called Tennessee’s Mr. Baseball, Gatorade Player of the Year, three-time state champion. Now Baylor baseball superstar Cooper Kinney can add first round draft pick to his resume.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound utility player was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays at number 34 overall.
The Rays selection is no surprise after the team hosted Kinney for pre-draft workouts last week. The Rhea County native also showed off at the Perfect Game National Showcase in Hoover.
The left-handed hitter finished his four years at Baylor with a .480 batting average, 10 home runs and 50 RBIs.
