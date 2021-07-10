Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – July 11th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Storm Chances for Sunday & Monday!
Morning lows for Sunday will be around 70 with a few clouds. Scattered rain and t-storms are expected with an isolated risk for severe storms containing strong to damaging wind gusts. This will start on and off in the late morning all the way into the evening.
Keep that radar app and umbrella handy tomorrow! Highs will be warm and muggy near 87 for Sunday afternoon.
A muggy start for Monday morning in the low 70s, with more rain and storm chances for the afternoon and evening. Highs will be a little cooler near 84.
90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little warmer, week by week.
