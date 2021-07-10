Hiking through Chattanooga to prevent veteran suicide

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF) – “I do it because I won’t be able to help others that’s why I do it,” said veteran Steve Cowart.

Irreverent Warriors bring Veterans together using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent Veteran suicide.

- Advertisement -

“That’s where the reference comes in for the reverent warriors. We’re trying to find humor and sadness,” said veteran Bobbi Taylor.

“You can laugh through the difficulty. Everything’s better when you’re smiling so, everybody will ask me how’s my day going, how are you? It’s a beautiful day that’s my default answer no matter what,” said veteran Nick Sawall.

“Whether it’s a false positive or an actual positive and actually does lift you up, we’re going to get through it you just keep pushing through,” said Taylor.

One key humor point is wearing silky shorts.

“Back in the day when I was on active duty in the Marine Corps, we were the short shorts for a PT. We just find this humorous because we have some people that are kind of large that are wearing these little silky shorts we have some people that are tiny that actually look good in them but it’s kind of ridiculousness,” said Taylor.

“We wear silly outfits along with silky shorts for the humor aspect,” said Cowart.

The organization does this along with hikes to help prevent veterans from taking their own lives.

“An unconventional way of doing therapy amongst ourselves. A lot of us have seen things that most people haven’t seen. We’ve been places that most people haven’t been. They getting together and actually talking together with one another, brings us out of that,” said Taylor.

“I don’t wanna go through a situation I went through before with somebody else that I knew that took their life. So therefore I think this organization is well worthy of trying to help with that,” said Cowart.

Cowart said he is a part of these hikes because he wants to continue to help the military as someone who use to be in the military.

“I wanted to be able to help and help support, help understand and help learn how I could approach people, I noticed that people are having an issue. I went on my first hike in Knoxville and I walked away from that hike feeling like I was helped more than I could help,” said Cowart.

“No one knows a veteran, like a veteran. Nationally we’re not really getting the help that we need from higher-ups. So we’re taking it upon ourselves to help each other and be here for the veteran community,” said Sawall.