Get Vaccinated Chattanooga block party

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Get Vaccinated Chattanooga made a stop at East Lake park today to help more people have access to the COVID vaccine.

The block party had music, food and of course the COVID-19 vaccine.

Matthew Kodsi said these block parties are a way to go to the community directly and help people get access to the vaccine.

He said this events allow people to have all the correct information and be properly informed while making a decision on if they want to get vaccinated or not.

He says being young and health doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“A lot of people are thinking that they’re young, they’re healthy and they don’t need to be as concerned about Covid so they may not need the vaccine. I think looking beyond that it’s very important. Not that I would push anybody to get vaccinated but I think that in making the decision you have to consider the fact that even though they might not get sick from Covid that they may well catch it have a mild disease and spread it to someone who could get very seriously sick from Covid,” said Kodsi.

There will be another vaccine block party event next Saturday from 10 am until 2 pm at East Chattanooga Community center.