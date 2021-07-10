Dog trainer given 1-year of probation after dog starved

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – A Tennessee dog trainer has been sentenced to a year’s probation after pleading guilty to aggravated animal abuse in the starvation death of an animal in his care. The Johnson City Press reports Andrew Hunigan apologized to the owners of the 8-month-old bull terrier named Dallas. He says he never intended to injure the dog and didn’t notice it was in medical distress. A necropsy from the University of Tennessee’s veterinary school said Dallas died from starvation and dehydration. In Washington County Criminal Court on Friday, Hunigan was sentenced to one year in prison, but was afforded the opportunity for probation because he has no criminal history.

