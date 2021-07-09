Weather Update: Friday’s Forecast – July 9th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Showers, Storms Likely Later Today!
Some clouds, warm, and muggy through the morning. A few learly showers possible with lows 70-73.
Warm, humid for Friday with showers and storms moving in from the Northwest. A few heavy downpours likely with highs in the mid 80’s. Lingering showers will diminish Friday night with areas of late fog overnight. Lows closer to 70 by Saturday morning.
Very warm and humid for Saturday with isolated afternoon showers and storms Saturday & Sunday. Highs in the upper 80’s. Morning lows around 70. Not much change to start next week with a little drier and hotter weather for the mid and second half of next week.
90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little warmer, week by week.
