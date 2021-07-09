Sewanee police officer charged with theft from university dorm

SEWANEE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A police officer has been charged with theft and other crimes at the University where he patrolled.

Tony Gilliam used to work for the Sewanee Police Department on Monteagle Mountain.

- Advertisement -

In January, TBI agents began investigating a theft from a dorm room at the University of the South over Thanksgiving.

They identified the police officer who patrolled the area as a suspect who took several items from the rooms.

Gilliam has now been indicted with three counts of Aggravated Burglary, two counts of Theft of Property, and eight counts of Official Misconduct.