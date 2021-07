SALE CREEK, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department battled a house fire Friday that was started by a lightning strike.

It happened at a home on Armstrong Road around noon.

Smoke was coming out of the eaves of the home when firefighters arrived.

They found the fire in the basement, but they had to remove some of the ceiling and wall to get to it.

They determined that the lightning hit the front window and gas meter going into the basement.

But no one was hurt.