Riverboat Cruise Ship Stuck on Sandbar in Lake Barkley

Lake Barkley, KY (WDEF) – The American Jazz riverboat got stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley Wednesday. The cruise ship was travelling from Memphis to Nashville as part of a seven day trip.

The boat was not damaged according to American Cruise Lines. The U.S. Coast Guard is working with the company to dislodge the boat.

The American Jazz riverboat was carrying 120 passengers and 54 crew members. The passengers were expected to disembark Friday morning and head to Nashville to continue the rest of their trip according to Newschannel5.com.