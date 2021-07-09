Mocs Coach Lamont Paris Excited to Field Experienced Team Next Season

Rick Nyman
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Experience makes a huge difference on sports teams, and the Mocs basketball team should have plenty of experience next season.
With the return of guards Malachi Smith and David Jean Baptiste from the NBA draft process, Chattanooga will put a veteran team on the hardwood. That almost has head coach Lamont Paris doing back-flips.

Said Paris:”Having so many guys back, which is a luxury we have not been afforded yet. We are way ahead of where we have been with some offensive things. It’s just. I’m really excited about this group and where this group can ultimately get to. Take a lot of work to get there. Some things have to fall in line to make certain achievements, but the ceiling for this group is extremely high.”

