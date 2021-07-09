Lookouts Fail to Rally From 10-0 Deficit in Falling to the Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies jumped on top of the Chattanooga Lookouts 10-0 on Friday night on their way to a 12-8 victory. The Smokies scored nine runs alone in the second inning. Nelson Maldanado led the Smokies with 3 RBI’s, all coming on his 3 run homer in the second inning. Lookouts catcher Mark Kolozsvary enjoyed a productive night at the plate with a double and two run homer. Chattanooga actually out-hit the Smokies 13-10. Tennessee has now won three straight against the Lookouts. Over 4,400 fans showed up at AT&T Field to see the action with the game lasting 3 hours and 48 minutes.

