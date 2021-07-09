LaFayette Middle Principal faces DUI charges

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – The principal of Lafayette Middle School has been charged with DUI following an arrest on July 3rd.

Catoosa County authorities stopped 39 year old William Long after a fireworks show.

- Advertisement -

He reportedly drove through a traffic checkpoint on Old Mill Road.

They say Long, who lives in Chickamauga, had two children in the car–a 9 year old girl and a 4 year old boy.

That led to an additional charge of endangering a child under 14.

According to court records, Long was arrested for public intoxication in Chattanooga on May 1st.