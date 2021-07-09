Judge stops enforcement of Tennessee’s transgender sign law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) – A federal judge has stopped the enforcement of a new Tennessee law requiring businesses to post signs if they allow transgender people to use the bathroom of their choice.

One of the businesses challenging the law in court is in Chattanooga.

The law went into effect on July 1st.

The law required a sign saying “This facility maintains a policy of allowing the use of restrooms by either biological sex, regardless of the designation on the restroom.”

The Friday ruling blocks enforcement of the law until legal challenges make their way through the courts.

One of the companies challenging it is Sanctuary, a performing arts center in Chattanooga.

Owner Kye Sayers says “I am glad the court saw that forcing businesses to display a sign that hurts transgender and intersex people is unconstitutional.”

They owners of Sanctuary and a Nashville business argued in court that the law violates the First Amendment.

They say they are welcoming spaces for communities but the signs would disrupt that.