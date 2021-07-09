Hooked On Science – Bouncing Bubble

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

• ALWAYS have an adult present.

• ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

• NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

• REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

• 9 oz Clear Plastic Cup

• Water

• Glycerin

• Dishwashing Liquid

• Bubble Wand

• Cotton Glove

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Fill the clear plastic cup 1/2 of the way with water. Describe and classify the water by its observable properties.

STEP 2: Fill the clear plastic cup 1/4 of the way with dishwashing liquid. Describe and classify the dishwashing liquid by its observable properties.

STEP 3: Add 1 teaspoon of glycerin to the clear plastic cup and mix to create a bubble solution. Describe and classify the bubble solution by its observable properties.

STEP 4: Place the cotton glove on your hand.

STEP 5: Using the bubble wand, blow bubbles. Describe and classify the bubbles by their observable properties.

STEP 6: Catch a bubble and bounce the bubble on the cotton glove. Describe how the bubble can be used as a model to describe that matter is made of particles too small to be seen.

EXPLANATION

A bubble is a thin film of soapy water, filled with air. A bubble contains three main layers. Sandwiched between two soapy layers, is a layer of water. Bubbles burst when this layer of water evaporates. The glycerin creates bonds with the water molecules, slowing down evaporation, creating a stronger bubble. The glove prevents the bubble from hitting your hand, which may contain dirt and oil. The dirt and oil, from your hand, will cause a bubble to burst.

Download these instructions here and check the Hooked on Science page for more science experiments.