Haiti’s interim PM confirms request for US troops to country

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) – Haiti’s interim government has asked the U.S. to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilize the country and prepare the way for elections in the aftermath of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph told The Associated Press: “We definitely need assistance and we’ve asked our international partners for help.” He spoke just hours after the head of Colombia’s police said that the Colombians implicated in Moïse’s assassination were recruited by four companies and traveled to the Caribbean nation in two groups via the Dominican Republic.

JOSHUA GOODMAN, ASTRID SUÁREZ, EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press