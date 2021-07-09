CFC Face Unknown Opponent to Kick Off Independent Cup

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The CFC missed out on winning the NISA league title last week.

This week, they’ll begin their quest for another title.

The Independent Cup.

Chattanooga won the Independent Cup last season. They look to defend their crown as they face three teams in the Southeast Region. The Savannah Clovers, Soda City, and Atletico Atlanta. The boys in blue play the Atlanta squad Saturday night in Chattanooga, and head coach Peter Fuller admits this amateur team is a bit of a mystery.

- Advertisement -

Reporter:”What can you tell me about your opponent tomorrow night?”

Fuller:”Almost nothing. We know very little. We tried. They don’t have a website. They’ve had some mixed results. I’ve seen them play actually in February in a playoff game. They’re very talented, so it will be. We’ll have our work cut out for us.”