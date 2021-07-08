Weather Update: Thursday’s Forecast – July 8th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Unsettled Weather For The End Of The Week – And Beyond!
Clouds, a few areas of fog, and some light drizzle to begin the day. Then, mostly cloudy & most areas remaining dry, but there will be a few exceptions. (Yes, we’ll see a few showers popping up, mainly in the afternoon) warm, and muggy with highs near 86.
Overnight: Showers ending for awhile, clouds & a few areas of fog with lows only 71-73.
Tomorrow: The further into the day we go, the more clouds we’ll see and some light rain will begin. A mostly cloudy afternoon, more showers, and thunderstorms developing by early evening. Highs will stay in the mid & possible upper 80’s.
Scattered mainly afternoon and evening showers will continue for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80’s and lows around 70. More typical Summertime weather will slowly move back in for the weekend and the beginning of next week. Highs will be in the upper 80’s with lows around 70.
90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little warmer, week by week.
