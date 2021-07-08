Weather in the Classroom Visits Copper Basin Elementary

Weather in the Classroom had its first in – person class today since the pandemic.

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall traveled to Copper Basin Elementary School in Polk County today.

The students have been learning about robots, space, and now the weather in their summer program.

Bekah showed them videos on severe weather, weather safety, and experiments they can try at home.

Karen Hixon, a 3rd Grader Teacher at Copper Basin says, “Weather affects us in every kind of way… As early as possible I think it is important for those kids to learn how to prepare themselves for those kinds of happenings.”

Teachers, if you would like weather in the classroom to visit your students, go HERE.