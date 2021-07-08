Smokies Get Two Homers to Down Lookouts 5-2

(lookouts.com) The Chattanooga Lookouts jumped out to a 2-0 lead but surrendered five unanswered runs to fall 5-2 to the Tennessee Smokies.

With two outs in the first inning, Lorenzo Cedrola and Wilson Garcia hit back-to-back singles to put two men on for the red-hot T.J. Hopkins. Hopkins proceeded to belt a two-run double to plate Cedrola and Garcia.

Tennessee began to rally in the third inning when Zach Davis cut the deficit in half on a RBI single. In the fifth inning, they took the lead on a Christopher Morel three-run homer. Brennen Davis hit a homer of his own an inning later to make it 5-2.

For the Lookouts, starting pitcher Conner Curlis allowed five runs in six innings. The team’s bullpen followed up Curlis with three scoreless innings.

