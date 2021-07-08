Rep. Hakeem criticizes closed door hearing on Baptiste license

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A State Representative is not happy with the handling of the suspension of the Baptiste Group, the organization who provided child care for the migrant facility in Chattanooga.

The Baptiste Group has been suspended from providing child care at the facility following the arrest of a worker for allegedly kissing a 17 year old under her care.

Tennessee lawmakers decided to suspend their license.

The Baptiste Group held a hearing to appeal this ruling.

The hearing and all meetings regarding the incident and suspension have been closed to the public, the media and anyone else not directly relevant to the case.

“The state administration and others have decided to have a meeting behind closed doors which is in total opposition to the committee that was put in place. So if there isn’t transparency, it leads one to believe what is it you’re trying to hold back? What is it you don’t want the public to know?”

Local legislators on both sides of the aisle have called for more transparency on the handling of migrant minors in Chattanooga.