Memphis Coach Penny Hardaway Adds Hall of Famer Larry Brown to His Staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway has added Hall of Famer Larry Brown to the Tigers’ staff as an assistant. The move reunites the former New York Knicks player and coach. The 80-year-old Brown is the only coach to win championships in both the NCAA – with Kansas in 1988 – and the NBA – with the Detroit Pistons in 2004. His 42-year coaching career also includes stops in the ABA. Brown received coach of the year awards at each level. He joins a Tigers program fresh off an NIT championship this spring and seeking its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.

