Girl Scouts Deal With Cookie Overflow

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – It’s a challenging time for the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians, to include the Chattanooga branch.

Why? Cookies. An abundance of cookies.

According to Philanthropy Relations Manager Madyson Foster, “we have about 2500 boxes of cookies left over, and they’re ready to be bought by the community.”

The Girl Scouts are 109 years old.

The non-profit organization usually sells about 200 million boxes of cookies a year.

Worth about 800 million dollars.

But not this year, as some 15 million boxes are left unsold.

“Unfortunately, we did not sell out of cookies because of COVID-19, says Foster.

Certain areas would not allow our girls to come in and sell due to safety reasons, which is completely understandable.”

So now, the Chattanooga Girl Scouts chapter, like all the others, must figure out a way, if possible, to sell roughly 30,000 boxes of cookies.

Remember, these cookies are never sold to grocery stores, as it’s a “face to face” transaction.

“It IS challenging, says Foster.

But that’s the thing about our cookie program.

It’s a great way to offer our girls a course in business.

And a chance for them to understand and learn.”

Foster says the cutoff date for cookie sales is September 1st, so the Chattanooga chapter is exploring all of its options.

For example, setting up shop with the Chattanooga Lookouts.

It’s somewhat of a mad scramble, but no surprise.

As Foster says, “it’s not surprising that we didn’t sell out.

But I’m very proud of the girls for selling what they did.

We are very blessed.”