Former Decherd Mayor indicted for health insurance fraud

DECHERD, Tennessee (WDEF) – An investigation by the state of Tennessee has led to the indictment of the former Mayor of Decherd.

Robin B. Smith was mayor of the town in Franklin County on the other side of the Plateau.

Investigators say that he told the city administrator and the city bookkeepr that he qualified as a full time employee of the city and was eligible for their health plan.

They say he later admitted that he knew he was not really eligible, but need some kind of health insurance.

The city over $27,000 for his coverage for a three and a half year period.

He was indicted by the Franklin County Grand Jury on one count of theft over $10,000 and three counts of official misconduct.

The State Comptroller’s Office says the city administrator and Aldermen should have kept closer tabs.

“In a situation like this, state law requires the Board of Aldermen to approve medical insurance benefits by a majority vote,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “The Board did not authorize providing medical benefits to elected officials until after these actions took place, and the city administrator failed to ensure that only eligible people received benefits.”

The Comptroller’s Office says city officials now say they have addressed the issue.