“Chatt En Route” Design Challenge

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Carta is working to improve the everyday experience of Chattanooga’s en route transit stops.

Two local multidisciplinary design teams have been asked to develop fresh concepts for bus stops in Chattanooga through a new design challenge: CHATT EN ROUTE.

Both design teams presented two very different state of the art transit stops that could better serve the city and the people who take advantage of our transit system.

The public was invited to join and collaborate with the teams to make sure their voices were heard.

“It’s the importance of how that experience links in to options about the way we live and options about how we get to point A to point B in our community so that we are not always tethered to our car and that we can have a pleasant experience riding transit and a freedom of experience in riding about our community,” says Eric Myers, Executive Director of Chattanooga Design Studio.

A design team will not be chosen right now.

This event was just to help open up the discussion about public transit.