CFC Get Two Second Half Goals to Beat Bigfoot Appalachian FC 3-2

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The CFC were too big for Bigfoot. Chattanooga scored twice in the second half to rally for a 3-2 win over Applachian FC, whose mascot is Sasquatch. Appalachian scored the first two goals of the match to go up 2-0. Markus Naglestad had Chattanooga’s only goal of the first half as CFC trailed 2-1 at halftime. Naglestad added another goal in the second half to help Chattanooga get the win. Dalton grad Ricardo Bahena made his pro debut in the match for the CFC.

- Advertisement -