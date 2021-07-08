Bradley County Grant to Fund Free WIFI Spots

Bradley County has been approved for a grant to bring free internet access to their county.

The fifty thousand dollar grant will fund free WiFi to all Bradley County schools and a handful of fire halls.

The Bradley County Mayor’s Office says rural parts of the county have trouble getting high speed internet.

This grant provided by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development would be a temporary solution to that.

Adam Lewis, Executive Assistant for Bradley Co. Mayor Gary Davis says, “The biggest challenges in terms of economic development here in Bradley county, at the top of the list was the lack of reliable broadband access. This has been I think extenuated over the last 18 months due to the covid pandemic, the need for reliable internet access.

The Mayor’s office says residents can expect the WiFi spots to be finished in the next 6 to 8 months.