From The Archives: Wedding Troubles

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Imagine getting a call on your honeymoon saying that your wedding was really legal!

It happened to a pair of couples in Chattanooga back in 1991.

And one of them was radio personality Parker Smith and his new bride.

This is the confusion that happened when a former County Commissioner just tried to do the couples a favor.

Howard Sompayrac had married 400 couples during his time as an active commissioner.

But the rules were different after he left office, but stayed at the county courthouse.