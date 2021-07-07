Weather Update: Wednesday’s Forecast – July 7th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Unsettled Weather For The Mid-Week – And Beyond!
Some more clouds will move in through the morning. Mainly dry, warm, and muggy with lows only 71-73. The further into the day we go, the more clouds we’ll see and some light rain will begin.
Mostly cloudy, very warm, and Humid for Wednesday with scattered showers and possible storms moving in from the South. Highs will settle into the mid to upper 80’s. A few lingering showers Wednesday night before ending with lows 70-72. Some patchy late fog developing late.
Scattered mainly afternoon and evening showers will continue for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80’s and lows around 70. More typical Summertime weather will slowly move back in for the weekend and the beginning of next week. Highs will be around 90 with lows around 70.
Tropical Storms Elsa is expected to stay well to our Southeast and East over the next couple of days.
90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little warmer, week by week.
Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.