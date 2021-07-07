Smokies Snap Lookouts Four Game Winning Streak With 6-1 Vitcotry.

(lookouts.com) The Chattanooga Lookouts (32-23) fell down 4-0 early in their 6-1 loss to the Tennessee Smokies (22-32). That ended Chattanooga’s four game winning streak.

To start the game the Smokies rattled off five straight hits to drive in four runs. They added two more an inning later on a two-run double by Jared Young.

After Lookouts starter Randy Wynne left the game, the team’s bullpen took over and shut out the Smokies for six innings. Diomar Lopez, Miguel Figueroa, and Julio Pinto combined to only allow four hits and struck out six batters.

Chattanooga’s lone run of the day came in the sixth inning when Wilson Garcia doubled and reached home on an error.