Smokies Snap Lookouts Four Game Winning Streak With 6-1 Vitcotry.

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
4

(lookouts.com) The Chattanooga Lookouts (32-23) fell down 4-0 early in their 6-1 loss to the Tennessee Smokies (22-32). That ended Chattanooga’s four game winning streak.

To start the game the Smokies rattled off five straight hits to drive in four runs. They added two more an inning later on a two-run double by Jared Young.

- Advertisement -

After Lookouts starter Randy Wynne left the game, the team’s bullpen took over and shut out the Smokies for six innings. Diomar Lopez, Miguel Figueroa, and Julio Pinto combined to only allow four hits and struck out six batters.

Chattanooga’s lone run of the day came in the sixth inning when Wilson Garcia doubled and reached home on an error.

Previous articleCFC Get Two Second Half Goals to Beat Bigfoot of Appalachian FC 3-2
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.