Mom To Mom – Create a Colorful Snack with Rainbow Grilled Cheese

Here’s a colorful snack that your kids are going to think is the coolest thing ever. We’re making rainbow grilled cheese. Who doesn’t love a good colorful snack?

Start just like you would making a regular grilled cheese. I went with shredded sharp cheddar cheese, simply because we’re going to add some food coloring to it.

Get several different cups. I went with six, just so I can add the different colors of the rainbow. Throw in your shredded cheese, a few drops of each food coloring, stir it up. Now this is where the fun begins and making that colorful rainbow grilled cheese. So I use butter on our grilled cheeses. Some people like to use mayonnaise, whatever you refer, go ahead, and use that.

Now, when it comes to putting the cheese on the actual grilled cheese, I like to do a nice little line of each color. That way it separates it. And then when you cut it and open it up, it gives that nice little rainbow effect. Hopefully, your kids will enjoy this colorful snack as much as mine did. I mean, even my 17-year-old thought it was the coolest thing ever.

