Former President Donald Trump files suit against Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former President Donald Trump has filed suit against three of the country’s biggest tech companies, claiming he has been wrongfully censored by them.

Trump announced the action Wednesday against Facebook, Twitter and Google’s YouTube as well as the companies’ CEOs. He spoke at a press conference in New Jersey. Trump was joined by other plaintiffs in the suits, which were filed in federal court in Miami.

- Advertisement -

Trump was suspended from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube after his followers stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6. The companies cited concerns that he would incite further violence.

By JILL COLVIN and MATT O’BRIEN, Associated Press

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)