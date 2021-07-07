Child abuse cases on the rise in 2021

FORT OGLETHOPE, Georgia (WDEF) – “We just want people to know that we’re here and we’re willing and able to help,” said Executive Director Anthony Dye.

Officials with the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lookout Mountain judicial service said its already received 175 reported cases and is on pace for an all-time high of 350 compared to 260 in all of 2020.

“In 2020, just because of the pandemic child abuse didn’t stop. Child abuse never stops. We can try to prevent it, we can try to spread awareness but child abuse is here and it’s not going away, unfortunately,” said Dye.

Dye said During the Covid-19 pandemic reported cases of child abuse fell. He said he thinks this partially due to children not being around as many mandatory reporters.

“We get a lot of our reports from law enforcement but those reports come from the schools. Through mandated reporters such as their school counselors, school social workers, or even their teachers, and when they were not in the communities and not out and about they didn’t have an opportunity to talk,” said Dye.

He said the expression see something say something plays a large role in handling a difficult situation like this.

“But we just need people out there that know what to look for. We need people that are mandated, reporters. We need people in the community that are willing to step up,” said Dye.

To report a case of child abuse contact the Children’s Advocacy Center.