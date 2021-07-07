CFC Get Two Second Half Goals to Beat Bigfoot of Appalachian FC 3-2

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The CFC were too big for Bigfoot. Chattanooga scored two second half goals to down Appalachian FC 3-2. Their mascot is Sasquatch. The visiting Appalachian team scored the first two goals of the match to go up 2-0. CFC got off the deck later in the first half on a goal from Markus Naglestad. That made it 2-1 at halftime. Naglestad added another goal in the second half as well to help the CFC to victory. Former Dalton high school grad Ricardo Bahena made his pro debut in the match for the CFC.

