Braves Snap Out of Their Offensive Funk With 14-3 Win Over Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and added a two-run home run as the Atlanta Braves avoided a sweep by surging past the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-3. Almonte put the Braves in front in the sixth with a sharp ground ball up the middle against Kyle Crick (1-1) that started a five-run outburst. Jacob Stallings hit a three-run homer for the Pirates.

