Weather Update: Tuesday’s Forecast – July 6th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Hot, Hazy, And Humid For Tuesday!
Fair skies will continue through the morning. Not as mild and a little muggier with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.
Partly cloudy, hot, hazy, and humid weather returns for Tuesday afternoon. Mainly dry with highs between 90-92. Fair and muggy again for Tuesday night with lows around 70.
Scattered mainly afternoon and evening showers will return for the mid-week. Highs will settle into the upper 80’s with lows around 70. That weather pattern will probably remain in place through the end of the week.
Tropical Storms Elsa is expected to stay well to our Southeast over the next couple of days.
90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little warmer, week by week.
