Reaves pleads guilty to molesting two children

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A Dalton man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to child molestation.

33 year old Bobby Ray Reaves, Sr. entered the pleas in two separate cases in Whitfield County.

Officials say he had no prior record before his arrest for molesting the two young victims.

The first case came up in 2015, but investigators did not have enough evidence to prosecute.

But a second victim came forward in 2019 and they built a case against him.

Reaves fought the charges to begin with and was out on bond on an ankle monitor.

But Detective Ronnie Morris documented multiple cases where Reaves violated the no-contact condition of his probation.

That’s when Reaves signaled that he would plead guilty.

Judge Boyette sentenced Reaves to 12 years for both cases to be served at the same time.

The maximum penalty could have been 20 years.