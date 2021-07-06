New Transfer Rule May Benefit Mocs Football

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
5

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) We’ve seen the new NCAA rule go into affect this summer where athletes are free for a one time transfer to another school without sitting out a year.
It’s a game changer to say the least, but Mocs head football coach Rusty Wright says the new rule has already benefited his program.

Said Wright:”It’s definitely the largest legislation the NCAA put out and done. It’s impacting every sport not just football and basketball. There’s some guys I understand they want an opportunity to do things and try things out. There are some guys that it’s a mistake for them jumping in there. It’s going to give us an opportunity to recruit better high school kids because I think some of those guys are going to get missed out on, which I think the last class we had for sure is one of the better classes we signed here. Now they’ve got to get here and do their deal. I think on paper that group. Most of those guys. The seven high school kids we recruited shouldn’t be here, which in the long run is going to be really good for us.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLookouts Beat Tennessee 7-3 in Nick Lodolo’s Return to the Mound
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.