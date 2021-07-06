New Transfer Rule May Benefit Mocs Football

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) We’ve seen the new NCAA rule go into affect this summer where athletes are free for a one time transfer to another school without sitting out a year.

It’s a game changer to say the least, but Mocs head football coach Rusty Wright says the new rule has already benefited his program.

Said Wright:”It’s definitely the largest legislation the NCAA put out and done. It’s impacting every sport not just football and basketball. There’s some guys I understand they want an opportunity to do things and try things out. There are some guys that it’s a mistake for them jumping in there. It’s going to give us an opportunity to recruit better high school kids because I think some of those guys are going to get missed out on, which I think the last class we had for sure is one of the better classes we signed here. Now they’ve got to get here and do their deal. I think on paper that group. Most of those guys. The seven high school kids we recruited shouldn’t be here, which in the long run is going to be really good for us.”